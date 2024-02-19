8,049 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in St. Joe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Trading Down 1.8 %

JOE opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.32.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

