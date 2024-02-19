8,306 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.