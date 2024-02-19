8,487 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,840,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CXT opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

