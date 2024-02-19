A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $593,049.82 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $591.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,596.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMRK

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.