A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $593,049.82 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $591.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AMRK
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.