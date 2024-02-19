A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.1 %

AOS stock opened at $80.09 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

