Aaron’s (AAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.47. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

