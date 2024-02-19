AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.71 on Monday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.