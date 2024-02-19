Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $205,600.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $205,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $882.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 109,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

