Acumen Capital Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$75.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.14.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.26 and a 12 month high of C$69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.