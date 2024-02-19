Acumen Capital Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$75.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.14.
Get Our Latest Report on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Price Performance
MTY Food Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.