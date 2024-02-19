Acumen Capital Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$75.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.14.

Get Our Latest Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.26 and a 12 month high of C$69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.