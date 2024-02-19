Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $94.30 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

