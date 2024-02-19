ADTRAN (ADTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $6.47 on Monday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $509.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after buying an additional 951,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 576,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 335,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

