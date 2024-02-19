Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADES stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

