AES (AES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $16.77 on Monday. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

Insider Transactions at AES

Institutional Trading of AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in AES by 18,927.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 120,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 912,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 320,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AES by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,848,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 856,690 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

