AES (AES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $16.77 on Monday. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.
AES Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.41%.
Insider Transactions at AES
Institutional Trading of AES
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in AES by 18,927.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 120,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 912,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 320,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AES by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,848,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 856,690 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
