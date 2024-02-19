Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of AEZS opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

