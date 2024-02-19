African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Head to Head Survey

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00 African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and African Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and African Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.99 -$329.91 million N/A N/A African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

African Agriculture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Summary

African Agriculture beats TerrAscend on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

