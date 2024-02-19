Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $148.94. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.