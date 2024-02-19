Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
AEM stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
