Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,071,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 243,467 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

