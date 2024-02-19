Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

