Algoma Central (ALC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
Algoma Central Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$15.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.72. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.14 and a 52-week high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.92.
Algoma Central Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.
Insider Activity
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.
