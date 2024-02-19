Alight (ALIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Alight to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.57 on Monday. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALIT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

