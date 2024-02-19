Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $308.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.96 and its 200-day moving average is $277.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

