Allen Capital Group LLC Has $14.10 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $182.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

