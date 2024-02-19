Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.
Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
LNT opened at $48.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Alliant Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
