Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

LNT opened at $48.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,735,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,356,000 after purchasing an additional 468,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.