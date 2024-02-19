Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.99-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

