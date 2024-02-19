Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $8.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $373.58 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $411.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

