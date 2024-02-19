Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $373.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.93. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $411.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

