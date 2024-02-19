Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $373.58 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $411.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

