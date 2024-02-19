Amalgamated Bank Acquires 173 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Herc were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Herc by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE HRI opened at $147.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

