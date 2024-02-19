Amalgamated Bank Acquires 74 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $699.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.59 and a 200-day moving average of $460.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $806.78.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,475 shares of company stock valued at $51,837,669 over the last three months. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

