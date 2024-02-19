Amalgamated Bank Buys 12,986 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares in the company, valued at $274,557. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

