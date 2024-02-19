Amalgamated Bank Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 53.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 43.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%.

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.