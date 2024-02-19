Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.