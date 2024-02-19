Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,163 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 322.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 49.2% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 281,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 92,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.53.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.