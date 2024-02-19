Amalgamated Bank Purchases 521 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $22.42 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

