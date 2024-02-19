Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,478 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,860,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,808,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Veris Residential Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -25.61%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

