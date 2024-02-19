Amalgamated Bank Sells 443 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 703,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 397,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Banner by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 752,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,858,000 after buying an additional 182,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 950.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 167,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

