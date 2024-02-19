Amalgamated Bank Sells 549 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $47,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

