Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 433,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,019 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 31,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,758,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,909,957,000 after purchasing an additional 463,703 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.