Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

