Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $95.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $194,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,945,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

