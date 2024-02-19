Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.22.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,333.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,085,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

