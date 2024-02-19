American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AIG opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

