American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.45% of American Water Works worth $350,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $122.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

