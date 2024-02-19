Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Amphenol worth $343,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $105.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $106.51.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

