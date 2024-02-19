Analysts Offer Predictions for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDNFree Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27).

127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance

127619 has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Earnings History and Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN)

