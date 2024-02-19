Analysts Offer Predictions for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27).
127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance
127619 has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.
About 127619 (MDN.TO)
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
