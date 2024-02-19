Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Payments Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $134.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.29. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,530,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

