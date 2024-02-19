Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $143.50

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

