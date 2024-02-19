Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get ExlService alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.