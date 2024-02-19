Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

