Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $182.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.68. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 12th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

